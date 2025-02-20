 
Geo News

Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice

Andrew, the Duke of York, marked his 65th birthday after Chinese spy scandal

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Andrew received a major snub from his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice on his milestone 65th birthday.

The Duke of York’s daughters did not publicly acknowledge their “disgraced” father despite reports claiming they still love their dad.

A report by GB News has revealed that while Beatrice does not have a public Instagram account, but her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, often shares messages on their behalf.

However, he did not post anything for the occasion, nor did Andrew’s youngest daughter, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The publication also noted that since Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals, they are not required to follow official protocols for birthday messages.

This comes after royal expert Arthur Edwards claimed that the Princesses are desperate that the Duke of York would do things differently and work towards fixing his damaged reputation.

Sharing his take on Beatrice and Eugenie’s relationship with Andrew, the expert said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.

"There would be no reason why they wouldn't,” he added. "They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."

Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop' video
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop'
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
A$AP Rocky stays strong for Rihanna amid ongoing gun trial: Source
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tate McRae recalls intial reaction to new album leak
Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025
Tony Awards announces host for the year 2025
Tom Brady marks special moment with son Benjamin with lavish gift
Tom Brady marks special moment with son Benjamin with lavish gift