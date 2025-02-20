Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Andrew received a major snub from his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice on his milestone 65th birthday.

The Duke of York’s daughters did not publicly acknowledge their “disgraced” father despite reports claiming they still love their dad.

A report by GB News has revealed that while Beatrice does not have a public Instagram account, but her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, often shares messages on their behalf.

However, he did not post anything for the occasion, nor did Andrew’s youngest daughter, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The publication also noted that since Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals, they are not required to follow official protocols for birthday messages.

This comes after royal expert Arthur Edwards claimed that the Princesses are desperate that the Duke of York would do things differently and work towards fixing his damaged reputation.

Sharing his take on Beatrice and Eugenie’s relationship with Andrew, the expert said, "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.

"There would be no reason why they wouldn't,” he added. "They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."