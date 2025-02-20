Nick Jonas opens up about Priyanka Chopra's support in his career

Nick Jonas has opened up about how his family, wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti, got him through a challenging time.

During an interview with E! News, the American singer candidly explained about the challenges he faced while working on a musical The Last Five Years.

"My family will join me for some of this which will be nice,” he said. “And obviously on opening night I think the brothers (Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas) will come out, and my parents.”

Referring to his return to Broadway in The Last Five Years, Nick continued, “Having that support is key, especially when you're doing a project that's as intense as this.”

"It just really helps ground you and gives you the sort of peace that you need to step into something that is so intense.”

“And requires so much of you - not just the work you do on stage, but the emotional part of this as well."

Moreover, the Jonas Brother star talked about a comfort that he received from his family, "It's nice to feel like when you go home you get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge."

"I don't really want to get overly emotional about it, but it's a blessing to be here and to get to be on the Broadway stage,” the Jumanji actor concluded.

The Broadway production The Last Five Years is scheduled to run 14 weeks, will began from March 18, 2025 to April 6, 2025.