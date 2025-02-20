 
Chloe Fineman reveals Harry Styles' shocking reaction to her 'SNL' impression

The comedian sheds light on shocking reaction from the 'Night Changes' singer during her 'SNL' impression

News Desk
February 20, 2025

Chloe Fineman revealed that Harry Styles was “so devastated” by her impersonation of him.

Conversing with Chicken Shop Date comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet of SNL's 50th anniversary special, the 36-year-old actress and comedian shared that Styles did not like her impression of him when he hosted and performed on the show in 2019.

Fineman recalled, “Harry Styles is really bad. I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was.”

She went on to explain that that is why she did not do her Timothée Chalamet impression when he recently hosted and performed on SNL.

Referring to the 29-year-old Chalamet, the Megalopolis star said, “I’ve been saying, I feel like I’ve done it twice already this year without him, and I really feel like I’m leaning more, like, L Word. I dunno. I’m a lot older than him. I just feel like I’m this cool les lady. I just feel like I’m like two lesbians."

She added, “I think that now we know each other, it’s sort of embarrassing.”

I feel like this weird older woman is being like, ‘Hey little boy, can I put your sweatpants on?’ ‘Cause I’ve worn his—sometimes I’ll wear his real clothes doing it, which was really fun,” the Babylon actress concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Styles and Chalamet's impressions, Chloe Fineman has done impressions of stars like Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears.

