King Charles, Prince William face new challenge

The Commonwealth Service, a celebration of the Commonwealth which is in its 76th anniversary year, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 10th March at 3.00pm.

It celebrates the people and cultures of the Commonwealth nations. The Commonwealth is an association of 54 member states with a combined population of 2.4 billion citizens, almost a third of the world's people.

Anti-monarchist group Republic has already announced it's plan to stage protest at the Westminster Abbey, where the royals will be making an appearance on March 10.

Asking Britons to take part in the protest, the group said, "The monarchy is in trouble, and Republic's campaign is growing stronger all the time. Protesting at all the key royal events challenges the image of a nation of royalists. Polls show we're a nation that doesn't care much about the monarchy, while support for abolition is higher than ever."

It's not whether Prince William will also be joining King Charles at the event.

The event celebrates the unity, diversity, and linkages of the modern Commonwealth and seeks to foster greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s achievements and role, particularly amongst its young people.