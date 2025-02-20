 
Geo News

King Charles, Prince William face new challenge

Royals are expected to make a public appearance on March 10

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

King Charles, Prince William face new challenge

The Commonwealth Service, a celebration of the Commonwealth which is in its 76th anniversary year, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 10th March at 3.00pm.

It celebrates the people and cultures of the Commonwealth nations. The Commonwealth is an association of 54 member states with a combined population of 2.4 billion citizens, almost a third of the world's people.

Anti-monarchist group Republic has already announced it's plan to stage protest at the Westminster Abbey, where the royals will be making an appearance on March 10.

Asking Britons to take part in the protest, the group said, "The monarchy is in trouble, and Republic's campaign is growing stronger all the time. Protesting at all the key royal events challenges the image of a nation of royalists. Polls show we're a nation that doesn't care much about the monarchy, while support for abolition is higher than ever."

It's not whether Prince William will also be joining King Charles at the event.

The event celebrates the unity, diversity, and linkages of the modern Commonwealth and seeks to foster greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s achievements and role, particularly amongst its young people. 

Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source
Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee moving forward after hurtful divorce: Source
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Meghan Markle selling herself & Princess Lilibet to the highest bidder
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Angela Bassett breaks silence on losing Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Beyonce makes ‘historic' move post Jay-Z rape case dismissal
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler tried working things out before split: Source
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
King Charles in a fix as anti-monarchy group uses Trump's remarks against him
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Lady Gaga unveils ‘Mayhem' release date and track list
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims
Blake Lively responds with apology after shocking 'It Ends With Us' claims