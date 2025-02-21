Ben Affleck 'open' to take big step after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Dating again is a question that often revolves around Ben Affleck since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



Sources, however, said the Batman star is now appearing to be open to a relationship if the right partner crosses his path.

Insiders told Daily Mail that despite being “exhausted by the break-down of their failed union, Affleck is tentatively opening himself up to dating again after support from his family and his sobriety circle.”

“This weight is lifted from him and he is ready to move on and date again - if the right woman comes along,” the tipster tattled.

“He is taking a minute because this has taken a toll on him. He is staying close to his family and his sobriety circle. He’s not been left fragile so much as exhausted by it all.”

On the other hand, Jennifer is similarly ready to date again, according to reports.

“All this praise for her work in Unstoppable has put the wind back in her sails,” the mole squealed to In Touch.



“Settling her divorce has helped as well,” the bird chirped. “She’s not mired in this back and forth with Ben and can truly look towards starting a new chapter.”

Ben and Jennifer have tied the knot in 2022. But the pair parted ways in 2024.