 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sends love to Harry, claps back at haters in New Instagram post

Meghan Markle shares loved up memories from the past in her new photo

By
Web Desk
|

February 21, 2025

Meghan Markle has turned to her social media yet again to share a sweet post with her fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has rejoined the Instagram this year, shared a photo of a white frame from what looks like from a wall in Montecito home. 

In the carousel of photos inside the frame, Meghan has shared a loved-up animated drawing of herself and Prince Harry, some quotes she resonates with, and a sneak peak into her upcoming lifestyle brand, ‘As Ever.’

Captioning on the post, Meghan writes: “From memory lane to the memories I’m making today..”

Elsewhere in the frame, fans are able to spot some words of wisdom that the Duchess has shared.

“Happiness looks good on you,” reads one quote while another notes: “You cannot make everybody happy, you’re not a jar of Nutella.” 

The photo comes as Meghan Markle changes her lifestyle brand name from ‘American Riviera Orchard,’ to ‘As Ever.’

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Jessica Simpson reveals why daughter Maxwell inspired her Nashville return
Jessica Simpson reveals why daughter Maxwell inspired her Nashville return
Nina Dobrev flexes her styling skills
Nina Dobrev flexes her styling skills
Ben Affleck 'open' to take big step after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck 'open' to take big step after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Drake makes major move after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss
Drake makes major move after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss
Dolly Parton addresses major issue
Dolly Parton addresses major issue
Alec Baldwin wife Hilaria breaks silence on fake accent claims
Alec Baldwin wife Hilaria breaks silence on fake accent claims
Kim Kardashian raves about daughter North West
Kim Kardashian raves about daughter North West
Nicole Kidman reflects on early motherhood challenges
Nicole Kidman reflects on early motherhood challenges