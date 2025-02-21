Meghan Markle sends love to Harry, claps back at haters in New Instagram post

Meghan Markle has turned to her social media yet again to share a sweet post with her fans.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has rejoined the Instagram this year, shared a photo of a white frame from what looks like from a wall in Montecito home.



In the carousel of photos inside the frame, Meghan has shared a loved-up animated drawing of herself and Prince Harry, some quotes she resonates with, and a sneak peak into her upcoming lifestyle brand, ‘As Ever.’

Captioning on the post, Meghan writes: “From memory lane to the memories I’m making today..”

Elsewhere in the frame, fans are able to spot some words of wisdom that the Duchess has shared.

“Happiness looks good on you,” reads one quote while another notes: “You cannot make everybody happy, you’re not a jar of Nutella.”

The photo comes as Meghan Markle changes her lifestyle brand name from ‘American Riviera Orchard,’ to ‘As Ever.’

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

