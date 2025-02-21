Kanye West steps back from 'Nazi' statement amid Bianca Censori split rumors

Kanye West, who recently declared himself a "Nazi," has stepped back from his statement.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, the controversial rapper penned that he realized that he's "not a Nazi" after "further reflection."

"After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi,” Kanye wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

The Gold Digger rapper's latest statement comes days after he received heavy backlash for his remark in which he expressed his admiration for Hitler and called himself a "Nazi."

"I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***ES,” Kanye wrote on X earlier in Feburary.

"LETS SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK,” he further added. "IM A NAZI."

Recently, the source revealed to Page Six that Kanye's wife, Bianca Censori, is "unhappy" with her husband's anti-semitic comments and is seeking divorce from him.

“She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the insider told the outlet.