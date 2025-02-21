A$AP Relli speaks out after losing legal battle against A$AP Rocky

A$AP Relli addressed the outcome of his legal case against A$AP Rocky after the rapper was found not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

Two days after the verdict, Relli shared his reaction on Instagram, dismissing criticism and stating, “Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life.”

He added that negative opinions about him hold no value in his life.

The case stemmed from a 2021 altercation where Relli accused the 36-year-old rapper of firing a real gun at him.

Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, called Relli “an angry pathological liar” during closing arguments, accusing him of repeated perjury.

Following his acquittal on February 18, the Riot rapper expressed gratitude, embracing Rihanna and loved ones in court.

“This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years,” he told reporters, calling it a blessing to be free.

Rihanna also reacted on social media, writing, “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE!”

For those unversed, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, formally known as A$AP Rocky, was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at former friend and A$AP Mob member, A$AP Relli during an altercation that happened in November 2021.