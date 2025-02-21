Jack Black names movie he regrets

Jack Black just recalled the movie project that he rather dislikes.

The 2001 film, Shallow Hal was particularly a movie that made him feel like a “sell-out” despite him having a career many would envy and the project itself earning positive reviews and garnering immense success.

Black shared the screen alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, playing the role of Hal, who himself does not have the ideal physique but judges his dates upon the very same thing, till he is put in a trance by a hypnotist, to be able to see only inner beauty.

As Hal meets Rose, portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow, who is a plus sized woman, shamed for her weight, is perceived as this conventionally attractive woman, reflecting her kind-hearted nature.

Even though the film bore a unique message, it was criticized for largely relying on fatphobic jokes that stemmed from Paltrow’s character.

The Kung Fu Panda talked about taking in his role in the film and mentioned, "I had an opportunity to work with some dudes I thought were really funny, but it didn't turn out as I'd hoped.”

Black continued, "I wasn't proud of it, and I got paid a lot of money, so, in retrospect, it feels like a sell-out.”

Gwyneth Paltrow echoed Jack Black’s sentiments by labelling the movie a “disaster” telling the Guardian:

"The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand, and I walked through the lobby. It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I felt humiliated. For some reason, the clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."