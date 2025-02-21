Meghan Markle secretly honours Prince Harry with 'As Ever' logo

Meghan Markle has unveiled the logo for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The logo reportedly features a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Prince Harry.

The design includes a palm tree, symbolizing Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home in California, and two hummingbirds, which hold personal significance for Harry, as per People Magazine.

Insider stated, "The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem."

The source went on to add about the design that "As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted."

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry wrote about hummingbirds in his 2023 memoir Spare, sharing how a hummingbird visit after Queen Elizabeth’s passing felt like a spiritual sign.

On the other hand, in a 2022 interview, Meghan mentioned that Harry was touched by two connected palm trees at their home, calling them a symbol of their bond.

Meghan Markle announced the rebrand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever on February 18. Meanwhile, she is also scheduled to release her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which will premiere on Netflix on March 4.