Gracie Abrams thanks Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco for 'Call Me When You Break Up'

Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams dropped 'Call Me When You Break Up' on Thursday

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams surprised fans with the release of their latest track, Call Me When You Break Up.

The song, released on February 20, became a fan favourite. It was accompanied by a unique music video directed by Benny Blanco.

On February 21, Gracie took to social media to celebrate the release.

She posted a photo with Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco, along with a heartfelt message in the caption.

Gracie wrote, "Call me when you break up out nowww ! @selenagomez @itsbennyblanco Thank you for letting me in on your magic. It is the sweetest."

On the other hand, Selena also took to her handle, sharing photos with and writing, "Call Me When You Break Up with @itsbennyblanco & @GracieAbrams is out now Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!"

It is worth mentioning that the song rlease comes amid Gracie Abrams' ongoing The Secret of Us Tour, which is set to conclude on August 27, 2025. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco is set to release their first joint album, I Said I Love You First in March.