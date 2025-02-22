 
George Clooney admits he though Amal would never date him

George Clooney and Amal tied the knot in 2014

February 22, 2025

George Clooney has opened up about his love story with wife Amal Clooney.

Speaking with The New York Times, the actor reflected on meeting wife Amal in 2013.

Recalling their meeting, George, who has been busy promoting his Broadway debut Good Night and Good Luck, said when she walked in "I was like, ‘Oh my God!’"

"Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," he admitted.

George and Amal, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents to seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcome in 2017.

"I wasn't really in the market for being a dad. Then I met Amal and we fell in love. I have to say that, after that, everything made sense," George Clooney said.

It is worth mentioning that previously Amal, a prominent human rights lawyer, told Vogue that falling in love with George "felt like the most natural thing in the world."

“"It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” Amal Clooney shared.

