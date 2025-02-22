Photo: Kaia Gerber not interested in finding new beau after Austin Butler: Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber parted ways after three years of dating.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Kaia Gerber has been left heartbroken after calling it quits with Austin.

Meanwhile, Austin has found love again and is reportedly dating a woman named Alice, whom he found on the sets of Caught Stealing in NYC.

Reportedly, the fashion mogul was serious about their future together, but now she is grieving the loss of all that could have been.

“Kaia is absolutely stunning and she’s smart with a huge heart,” claimed the source.

The insider went on to note, “She’s not going to have trouble finding a new boyfriend.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that even though Kaia can opt to find a new partner in a heartbeat, she has chosen to stay single for a while.

“It’s just a matter of her being open to someone new, which isn’t the case right now, she’s still grieving the end of this,” the insider remarked in conclusion.