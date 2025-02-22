Amanda Holden reveals what brought 'Britain's Got Talent' filming to halt

Amanda Holden shared that Britain’s Got Talent filming was briefly stopped as audience shouted abuse at the judges.

The actress spoke with The Sun where, amongst other things, she shared an instance when the show had to be stopped after the crowd went “wilder and louder” as they didn’t approve the judge's comments on some acts.

She detailed how Simon being the head was often on the receiving end of backlash, she added “Because Simon’s in charge they took it all out on him, they called him an old fart, they flicked the Vs at him, and then all the way through two or three acts there are these women in the camera shot giving him the finger.”

The 54-year-old star went on to detail how the same audience members would later approach Simon, 65, asking for a selfie which he would not allow.

She said, “Then, at the end of the session, they’re like, ‘Simon, can we have a selfie?’ and he’s like, ‘You’re joking, aren’t you?”

However, Amanda, considering has been part of the talent hunt program since its start, admitted the act did not surprise her.

The former actress is joined on the judges panel by Simo Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and guest judge KSI.

The British talent show competition is set to premiere today, 22 February 2025.