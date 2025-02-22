Kendrick Lamar reaches new heights on UK charts after decade

Kendrick Lamar reaches new height on UK charts after decade

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us topped charts in the UK for the first time since its release nine months ago.

Daily Mail reported the rapper, 37, bagged the number one spot in the UK charts with his Drake directed dis-track.

This is the first time the rapper has topped charts in UK since releasing music in the country for over a decade.

Many have credited this jump to his Super Bowl Halftime Performance on February 9, 2025, which according to the Front Office Sports resulted in the viewer count increasing to 137.7m in the second half of the Super Bowl match.

Additionally, the 37-year-old star reached 6.4 million streams and earned the title of the most streamed song in USA for the same track this week.

Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl also featured singer and collaborator SZA's All the Stars. The song too reached top five on charts.

It is pertinent to mention, Lamar previously made history with three of his albums surging to the top 10 on the Billboards. The first time a rapper has done so in 69 years.