Ben Affleck's dating life revealed after divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is gradually stepping back into the dating scene following the official dissolution of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

According to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old Oscar winner is "casually dating" but remains primarily focused on his work and family.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court declared Affleck and Lopez legally single on February 21, marking the official end of their marriage.

Moreover, the couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, separated in April 2024, with Lopez filing for divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite returning to dating, sources close to Affleck emphasize that his primary focus remains his career and children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, the actor reportedly spends significant time with his youngest son, Samuel, fostering a close bond.

It is worth mentioning that Ben Affleck's upcoming film, The Accountant 2, is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 before hitting theaters on April 25.

Additionally, he is set to star in the Netflix thriller RIP, which he described as a fusion of Heat, Narc, and Training Day.

Furthermore, Lopez has reverted to her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, as stipulated in the divorce filing.

The former couple is also set to split profits from their Beverly Hills mansion once it sells, as per the outlet.