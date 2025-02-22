WATCH: Kubra and Gohar's Shehndi video captures love, dance and celebration!

Actors Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan pose together at their Shehndi. — Instagram/@mirzagoharrasheed

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have shared the video of their Shehndi event, and it is nothing short of a joyous spectacle.

The festivities were filled with dance, laughter, and heartfelt moments as family and friends came together to celebrate the beloved couple’s union.

Kubra looked stunning in a pale green embellished lehnga choli, paired with heavy matching jewellery, exuding elegance.

Gohar complimented her perfectly in a crisp white shalwar kurta, draped with a shawl featuring intricate black and peach floral designs, harmonising with Kubra’s outfit.

A highlight of the event was Kubra’s grand bridal entry, as she walked down the aisle under a phoolon ki chaadar (floral canopy) held by the men of her family, a moment of pure tradition and emotion.

The Shehndi video radiates love and celebration, giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s magical journey.

The video garnered nearly 12k likes and hundreds of comments from fans adoring the newly weds and giving them their prayers.

The two actors turned their years of friendship in a life-long connection earlier this month. Their Nikah was solemnised in the blessed environment of the Grand Mosque of Makkah amid close family members and friends.