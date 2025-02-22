Marvel star admits to 'lose' friends over MCU film

Iman Vellani, the Ms. Marvel star, is so passionate about the comic franchise that she admitted to losing friends over it.



Captain America: Civil War was the movie that apparently forced the fans to pick sides. So she chose Team Cap.

“I’ve lost friendships over people being Team Cap and not Team Iron Man,” the actress revealed in D23.

“I guess you could say I’m a fan… In case it weren’t clear, Iron Man is my favorite. He’s what drew me to the MCU.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Iman reflected on her craze for MCU. “I love Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Ragnarok.”

“I have always been a Marvel fan. I used to make my whole family re-watch the movies in chronological order before any new movie came out. I wrote my English essays on the MCU."

"I’ve painted each individual nail a different Avenger before going to see a new Avengers movie. I made theory boards,” Iman concluded.