Is Dua Lipa pregnant?

Dua Lipa started dating British actor Callum Turner last year after her break up with French director Romain Gavras.

Previously, Lipa dated Anwar Hadid, younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. They were together from 2019 to 2021.

Dua Lipa often shares pictures with her new boyfriend on her Instagram where she is followed by millions of people.

Some of her fans are convinced that she has finally found a guy who she would get married to. Rumors that Dua Lipa is pregnant with Callum Turner's child are incorrect.

Callum Turner is an acclaimed actor whose name frequently surfaced in discussions about the next James Bond.

UK's The Daily Express cited him as a potential 007, quoting a source in 2022 saying he’s drawn "much interest" from Bond producers.

Turner himself has addressed the rumors, jokingly telling People in December 2023 that his mom might be behind the buzz, while expressing admiration for producer Barbara Broccoli.

According to some latest reports, his odds as the potential candidate to play James Bond have decreased since his name over the time.

Fan discussions have also pitched him for the role, praising his charisma and physicality from projects like Masters of the Air. Posts on X, including one from February 21, 2025, further reflect ongoing fan speculation, suggesting him as Bond with ties to his real-life connections like Dua Lipa for the theme song.