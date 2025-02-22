Prince William and Kate Middleton return after Kensington Palace announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to the UK after family holidays abroad, according to the local media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in the Caribbean with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis..

The future king and the queen were also joined by Carole and Michael Middleton, Kate Middleton's parents.

The Kensington Palace announced their first royal engagement before they returned to the UK.

The Palace confirmed on Feb. 20 that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The royals are making the trip before St. David's Day, a day of national celebration for Wales, on March 1 and will meet members of the local community to learn about life in the town. Pontypridd was hit with severe flooding from Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December 2024 and the couple will hear from local people who were affected then.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will pack several stops into their trip to Wales, kicking off the visit at the historic Pontypridd Market to meet local business owners and have the chance to prepare Welsh cakes