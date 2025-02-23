Photo: Ben Affleck ready to claim Matt Damon's loss as gain: Source

Ben Affleck has reportedly stepped up to take a role snubbed by Matt Damon.

As per the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, Ben Affleck is overjoyed to be starring alongside Gillian Anderson in Netflix’s Animals since he always “fancied” her.

"Ben's got quite the tale brewing about stepping in for Matt, claiming it's all down to 'scheduling,'” shared an insider about how the actor bagged his role in the thriller movie.

"Sure, the film's been pushed back,” the insider noted and added, “but the buzz is that they're rolling cameras by late March! And guess what?”

“Everyone can't stop gushing about the sizzling chemistry between Gillian and Ben,” the spy confided.

"He’s totally starstruck by her! Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben's smarts might just be her downfall,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source addressed, “He's been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her. He's lovestruck and starstruck and says Matt's loss is his big gain.