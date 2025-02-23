Keke Palmer wins big at the NAACP Image Awards

Keke Palmer just bagged the accolade for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

The TV personality, singer and actress was a contender in the category against competitors Cynthia Erivo, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe.

Additionally, it was also Martin Lawrence and Kerry Washington’s big night, who won in the categories of Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture, respectively, while the war drama, The Six Triple Eight won the trophy for Outstanding Motion Picture prize.

Emilia Perez continued to make film history as it claimed the award for Outstanding International Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, current sensation Kendrick Lamar won the award for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, for his, Not Like Us.

Not Like Us, is currently the most decorated diss track of Grammy history, as it claimed five gramophones from different categories.

It also made Kendrick Lamar top the charts in the UK for the first time since its release nine months ago.

All the aforementioned accolades were presented at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, on Saturday via a live televised ceremony from Pasadena, California, hosted by comedian-actor-writer, Deon Cole.