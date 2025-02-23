 
Cynthia Erivo makes stunning appearance at the NAACP Image Awards

Cynthia Erivo was one of the nominated celebrities at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards

February 23, 2025

Cynthia Erivo looked Wicked!

The popular actress, who has garnered Oscar buzz for her role in the film, Wicked, stunned everyone with her appearance at the red carpet of the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, held in Pasadena, California.

She wore a black pinstripe suit and a black tie, opting for a rather chic modern look. 

Erivo took her outfit to the next level with super-long green manicure that reflected her role as Elphaba in the blockbuster 2024 film.

Her nails had hints of an intricate mix of sparkling gemstones, metallic accents and silver crescents and accessorized herself with dainty rings, gold earrings and her iconic nose ring.

Erivo was nominated for her role in Wicked, in which she starred alongside Ariana Grande, for the category of Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

The 38-year-old actress has previously been nominated for the NAACP Image awards four separate times.

She earned her first two nods in 2020 in the categories of Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her role in Harriet.

While in 2022, she gained a nomination for Outstanding New Artist by the grace of her album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, alongside receiving a nod for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special for her role in Genuis.

