Tate McRae details ‘scary’ comparison to Britney Spears

Tate McRae is usually compared to artists like The Pussycat Dolls, Christina Aguilera but most of all Britney Spears.

Responding to the comparison, she told The Independent, “I find that flattering and scary. It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears. It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson!”

Almost shrieking, the run for the hills singer added, “That’s the blueprint!”

Additionally, the artist, who shot to stardom from her debut song One Day and her appearance on the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance, detailed how she feels much more grown up and confident in the work that she does.

“I feel so much more confident in my taste and the way I am as a person,” McRae mentioned.

“I started writing music when I was 16, I really knew nothing. I didn’t really know what the f*** releasing a debut album meant. I was so young,” she said thinking of how she was a teenager when she first started working.

Tate McRae, after her debut song in 2017, proceeded to release her album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in 2022 and her second album, Think Later, which introduced the world to the song, greedy, that reached the third spot of the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the UK Top 40 charts.