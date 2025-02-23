Meghan Markle faces major 'As Ever' setback after shocking rejection

 
February 23, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly been banned from selling clothes under her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to MailOnline, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "partial rejection" of Meghan's trademark application, citing similarities to the Chinese fast-fashion brand ASEVER.

"The marks are identical in sound and virtually identical in appearance and are thus confusingly similar for the purposes of determining likelihood of confusion," USPTO stated.

However, a revised application, excluding clothing, was approved in January 2024.

Moreover, a Los Angeles trademark expert warned, "If she sells clothing under the As Ever brand she risks being sued."

It is worth mentioning that this is Meghan’s second trademark setback.

Meghan’s original brand name, American Riviera Orchard, was rejected because trademark rules prohibit using geographical locations.

Despite these setbacks, Meghan Markle plans to launch As Ever products, including food items, in partnership with Netflix, which will be available online and at Netflix stores in Dallas and Philadelphia.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, premieres on March 4, 2025.

