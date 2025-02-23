Photo: Kylie Jenner desperate to marry Timothee Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly going wild for each other.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Kylie Jenner has been obsessed to become Timothee’s love of life.

A mole squealed about the future plans of the mother of two, “She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that Kylie is “completely in awe of” the Dune star and that is why she “lives in constant fear that it might end.”

“So her solution to that is getting him to marry her,” they explained.

“She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question,” the insider addressed and noted, “She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is.”

“She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this,” they concluded.