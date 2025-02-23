Pakistan artist honoured with 'Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by France

Artist Imran Qureshi poses for a photo after being honoured with Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres medal. —Instagram/ imranqureshiartist

Acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s contemporary art landscape and his contributions to fostering global artistic dialogue, the French Ministry of Culture has appointed Imran Qureshi as Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

Imran Qureshi, who is celebrated internationally for his mastery of contemporary miniature painting and site-specific installations, joins an esteemed list of international artists recognised for their creative excellence.

In an official letter, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati said: ‘"I am both honoured and delighted to inform you [Qureshi] I am awarding you the rank of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, one of the primary distinctions among the four ministerial orders of the French Republic.”

The minister said: “Through this award, which is intended to reward those who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the cultural spheres, or by their support for the dissemination of knowledge and works that form the wealth of our cultural heritage, France has decided to pay tribute to your contribution to the distribution of Arts and Letters in France and worldwide.”

“It gives me great pleasure to hereby highlight your dedication in the service of culture, which holds such a special place in French people’s hearts," the minister added.

Qureshi thanked the French government for awarding him the prestigious award. Taking to his Instagram account, he said: “I am deeply humbled to receive the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government, a recognition that celebrates artistic contributions and cultural dialogue.”

He also thanked France Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey for this incredible honor.

“This moment is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the power of art in fostering connections across borders. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey — your support and belief in my work mean everything,” he added.

Qureshi has continuously pushed artistic boundaries and is celebrated globally for his mastery of contemporary miniature painting, translating them into thought-provoking site-specific installations, which blend traditional techniques with contemporary themes.

On view until May 2025 as part of the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Qureshi’s interactive installation ‘Between Sacred Cities’, which is entirely hand-woven from nylon, envelopes the transitional sand-covered area between the Biennale’s Makkah pavilion and Madina pavilion.

Based on the tradition of miniature painting, the garden-inspired installation symbolises an oasis— inviting visitors to pause, rest or stopover between two sacred places.

The layout is rooted in the tradition of Char Bagh garden design, featuring a central cross-shaped water channel and surrounded by greenery.