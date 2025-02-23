King Charles urged to go against Prince Andrew for greater cause

A US attorney has called on King Charles to publicly address Prince Andrew’s past connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After newly surfaced court documents suggest Andrew’s contact with Epstein may have lasted longer than he previously admitted, US attorney Gloria Allred urged the monarch to do the right thing.

Andrew, the Duke of York, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he severed ties with Epstein in 2010.

However, Allred warned Charles that ongoing speculation regarding his “disgraced” brother will persist unless the Royal family takes a firm stance.

She told The Mirror, "My sense is they would all (the Royal Family) like it to end, but this is a drip, drip drip of information is like a water torture test.

"My guess is that this is not going to be the last time we hear something, a quote or evidence, not necessarily evidence admissible in a court of law, but evidence, at least in the court of public opinion or some questions raised and then not answered. It's just going to go on like this," Allred added.

"Perhaps by showing sympathy for victims of sexual violence, whether it's domestic or by a stranger, that maybe they're trying to say, 'Look, that's not who we are. We do care.’

“The King should come out and say 'We do care about victims. This is what we believe. We want to help them.' Surely, that is the public image they would like to have. That's the message they would like to send."