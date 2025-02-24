 
'Only Murders In The Building' star addresses SAG awards win amid COVID-19

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin starred in the mystery-comedy 'The Only Murders In The Building'

February 24, 2025

The Only Murders In The Building actor, Martin Short has won his first ever Screen Actors Guild award at age 74.

On Sunday, February 23, Short won an award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category.

His award was accepted by presenters, Joey King and Jack Quaid, as the Canadian-American actor skipped the ceremony because he tested Covid-19 positive.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "The honour of being in Only Murders In The Building is the most spectacular compliment anyone could be given."

Short portrays the lead role of Oliver Putnam in the mystery comedy-drama movie alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

"The honour of being awarded by your peers is even greater. Thank you so so much," he concluded.

The actor beat Adam Brody, Jeremy Allen White, Ted Danson, and Harrison Ford in the same category.

On February 16, the 74-year-old actor caught Covid-19 at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special and took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans.

“Maya came down with Covid, (she did NOT come to the show with it!) Marty came down with it. The SNL 50th Covid curse is real,” Short penned a caption alongside a picture of Maya Rudolph, in which she was locking lips with him. 

