Jessica Gunning reveals shocking secrets to surviving intense roles

Jessica Gunning has shared her advice on prioritising mental health while doing demanding projects after the 2025 SAG win for Baby Reindeer.

The 38-year-old actress spoke to the media in a virtual press room on Sunday, February 23, where she gave advice to actors on how to protect their mental health when playing complex characters.

Gunning said, “I think it’s about checking in and getting help from friends, family, and trusted professionals to make sure you’re taking care of yourself as you’re doing these kinds of projects.”

She added, “That’s obviously something we had to bear in mind when we were filming because Baby Reindeer is based on Richard Gadd’s story. He was playing himself but as a character version.”

She continued, “I think because Richard had done two stage versions of Baby Reindeer and also [the comedy show] Monkey See Monkey Do. It was almost like a little test run of the show. So he was in a really good place when we were filming.”

“He’d already done the play versions and knew the story so well. And like I said, we were playing characters, so it didn’t feel as emotionally raw, in a way, because I always saw him as a character…Make sure you’re just checking in with yourself as well, when doing intense projects like that,” the Pride star emphasised.

For the unversed, in Baby Reindeer, Gunning, who plays Martha, becomes obsessed with bartender Donny Dunn, played by Gadd. She follows Dunn in person and sends him texts and emails that make him feel unsafe.

Notably, the series covers serious topics like stalking, sexual assault, and drug addiction in different storylines.

It is pertinent to mention that Gunning secured the 2025 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance in Baby Reindeer.

The series, which was released last year, has also won six Emmy Awards this year.