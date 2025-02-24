Robert Irwin shares touching childhood memory of late father, Steve

Robert Irwin recently looked back on a childhood moment of his late father, Steve Irwin.

On Sunday, February 23, the 21-year-old conservationist, television presenter, zookeeper, wildlife photographer, and actor appeared on the Australian talk show The Project.

On the show, he talked about his earliest memory of his dad, Steve, who was a zookeeper and conservationist, wildlife educator, and environmentalist.

Reflecting on his childhood, Robert shared, “Every morning, it didn’t matter rain, hail or shine, he’d load up Bindi [Irwin, Robert's sister] and I on the front of his motorbike and we’d go rip around the Zoo and get ice cream.”

“So I just remember being on the front of the motorbike covered in ice cream just loving life,” the Growing Up Wild star added.

Robert went on to talk about his father’s legacy a day after, which would have been Steve’s 63rd birthday on February 22.

“It was his birthday yesterday, what would have been his birthday, and it’s always amazing to me to see the global reaction and impact that dad has till this day. It’s very, very special,” he noted.

For the unversed, on September 4, 2006, Steve died after a stingray attacked him while he was snorkelling and filming in the Great Barrier Reef near Australia.

The stingray’s barb went into his chest, injuring his heart and causing severe wounds.