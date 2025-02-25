 
Kathy Bates shares why her family keeps her off Instagram

The actress and comedian has been nominated in various award ceremonies throughout her career

February 25, 2025

Kathy Bates revealed why her family discourages her from using social media at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 23,

"I'm not allowed to be on Instagram," the two times cancer survivor shared in an interview with E! News, "My niece Linda says I'll read five million great ones and one bad one, and I'll fixate on the bad."

The Matlock star, gained attention for her surprised reaction when she won Best Actress in a Drama Series for the said show at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Reflecting on the moment, she explained, "I was like, I don't have a speech. That's what that was about."

She later dedicated the award to executive producer Eric Christian Olsen, who lost his home in the L.A. wildfires.

At this year’s SAG Awards, the Oscar winning actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Matlock

She was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Despite not winning in those categories this year, the 76-year-old comedian expressed gratitude for the recognition from her peers, "To get a nomination from them means a great deal to me. Win or lose, I feel like I've gotten their accolade, and I'm very proud of it."

