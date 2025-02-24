 
Geo News

DC boss teases 'Superman' sequel?

James Gunn's latest project marks the first DCU film screenplay after 'Superman'

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

DC boss teases Superman sequel?
DC boss teases 'Superman' sequel?

Ahead of Superman's release, DC chief James Gunn is teasing a project he is working on, which reports say is the sequel to the Kryptonite hero.

During a DC Studios press event, the Peacemaker director said he is in the writing process for a project he did not name.

“I’m writing something else now that would be the next directing thing,” James said. “It’s connected, without saying exactly what it is.”

But at the press event, some pressed him to share more details. But the filmmaker sticking to his script; only added that he’s “writing something that’s within the DCU.”

But to tease the fans, he shared, “I didn’t say that (it’s not Superman 2).” Comic Book noted this announcement marks the first DCU film James will write after finishing the Superman script.

Elsewhere in the press event, the 58-year-old looked back at the work he had done in the initial year at the franchise.

“The first year I wrote, I think, 650 pages, and the next year I filmed 650 pages,” he shared to have work on a single project. “I can’t do it again. I really, I just can’t.”

Roberta Flack, legendary R&B singer and pianist, dies at 88
Roberta Flack, legendary R&B singer and pianist, dies at 88
Prince William gets brutal response from Meghan after Jason Knauf interview? video
Prince William gets brutal response from Meghan after Jason Knauf interview?
Prince William, Prince Harry's feud: Former palace aide shares insight video
Prince William, Prince Harry's feud: Former palace aide shares insight
Zooey Deschanel drops bombshell about her kids' unexpected new passion
Zooey Deschanel drops bombshell about her kids' unexpected new passion
Robert Irwin shares touching childhood memory of late father, Steve
Robert Irwin shares touching childhood memory of late father, Steve
Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split
Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble video
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble