DC boss teases 'Superman' sequel?

Ahead of Superman's release, DC chief James Gunn is teasing a project he is working on, which reports say is the sequel to the Kryptonite hero.



During a DC Studios press event, the Peacemaker director said he is in the writing process for a project he did not name.

“I’m writing something else now that would be the next directing thing,” James said. “It’s connected, without saying exactly what it is.”

But at the press event, some pressed him to share more details. But the filmmaker sticking to his script; only added that he’s “writing something that’s within the DCU.”

But to tease the fans, he shared, “I didn’t say that (it’s not Superman 2).” Comic Book noted this announcement marks the first DCU film James will write after finishing the Superman script.

Elsewhere in the press event, the 58-year-old looked back at the work he had done in the initial year at the franchise.

“The first year I wrote, I think, 650 pages, and the next year I filmed 650 pages,” he shared to have work on a single project. “I can’t do it again. I really, I just can’t.”