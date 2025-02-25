 
Kate Middleton ‘cancer conspiracy theory' spilt by ex-staffer

Kate Middleton announced that she was diagnosed with cancer back in March 2024

Web Desk
February 25, 2025

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis was kept a secret for the longest time due to a key reason, says an ex-staffer.

Jason Knauf, who worked for the Kensington Palace in the past, told Australian TV that Prince William was worried over breaking the cancer news to his three kids.

He said: "The problem was that all this crazy conspiracy theory stuff kicked off in the background, online. 'Was she really ill?'.

"But they didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children."

Mr Knauf continued that he speaks the most to Prince William about "how he and the princess were going to prepare their children for life in the public eye".

He added: "His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times, and he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."

