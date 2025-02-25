 
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children

Grimes and Elon Musk share three children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus

February 25, 2025

Claire Elise Boucher, famously known as Grimes, has expressed disappointment over the media invasion of her children's privacy.

During an interview with Time, she began by saying, "I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to."

“Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking."

Referring to her oldest son X Æ A-Xii's recent visit to the White House for a press conference alongside his father Elon Musk, the 36-year-old singer continued, "Just the Reddit. Everyone else is fine.”

“Honestly, the angrier they get, the more my streaming goes up. So I suppose it's fine, but I would definitely appreciate a less toxic vibe in the fan base.”

"I think when people are upset, it usually is actually coming from the right place. I won't go into some of the conspiracy theories, but it's insane what some of the things that people think.”

“And I cannot correct them constantly because they become a giant press cycle whenever you correct them, and then the press are like, 'Grimes responds to allegations' of whatever they think I wish to do," the Genesis singer concluded.

For those unversed, Grimes and Elon Musk, who is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, dated for four years from 2018 to 2022 and share three children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

