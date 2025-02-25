Meghan Markle is appealing to Kate Middleton and her generosity for THIS reason

Meghan Markle is appealing to Kate Middleton and her generosity

Meghan Markle has seemingly been reaching out to Kate Middleton in recent weeks, and its all in an effort to secure a golden ticket back into the Firm, using her ability to ‘handle’ Prince William’s fiery temper, given he’s a “stickler” for loyalty.

News about this urgency has been brought to light by a well placed inside source, in their chat with RadarOnline.

This insider started by saying that Meghan’s dreams for her post-royal life don’t seem to be adding up because, “Her and Harry's $20million Spotify podcast deal went bust, their Netflix polo documentary was trashed by critics, and her fledgling lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard – has stumbled out of the gate.”

Per the same insider it appears the couple has also come to a point where they are realizing the decision to bash the Firm was a “major mistake.”

So for now, according to RadarOnline “Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry.”

This is the case even though the Spare memoir and other interview admissions have rubbed the future King the wrong way.

For those unversed, its being reported that Meghan’s efforts are in order to re-connect her “torn up” husband with his father in his “final days.”

Hence even though, “William is a stickler for loyalty,” and “as far as he's concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors,” Kate “knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her,” too.

All in all, “Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it's Kate – and Meghan knows it,” the insider also noted before signing off.