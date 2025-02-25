'Daredevil: Born Again' makers eye big screen release?

Daredevil: Born Again directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson said they wish to direct the superhero for a film.



The pair helmed multiple episodes of the series as they told Comic Book they are interested in featuring Matt Murdock on the big screen.

Aaron, at first, said “Moon Knight,” when he was asked about what character he was interested working for a film.

But then he instantly changed his answer, saying, “Actually, no, Daredevil. I want to explain why I didn’t say Daredevil first, by the way,” he clarified his hesitation.

“It’s because I was like, well, he already has a movie, and then I didn’t realize of course that’s a very, very different thing. That doesn’t count, it’s not in the MCU, but it was one of those things where I was like, hang on, that already has a movie.”

His co-director Justin meanwhile raved about their filmmaking role in the forthcoming series.

“That’s why this show is so comfortable, walking into it for us because obviously once you start getting a little bit more into the real world we all live in, very street level, that’s the world we shoot our own independent features in,” he shared.

“So we’re able to like kind of dig back in our tool kit of our weird little indie sci-fi horror movies and pepper them in here and make something we’re extremely proud of," Justin concluded.

Daredevil: Born Again will air on Disney+ on March 4th.