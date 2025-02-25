Is Beth Behrs pregnant with second child?

Beth Behrs, known for her role in the CBS comedy 2 Broke girls, gave birth to a daughter named Emma George in June 2022.

The actress who currently stars in The Neighborhood is married to actor Michael Gladis.

Behrs,39, recently spoke about her experience with perimenopause, including hot flashes, insomnia, and weight gain.

She said that doctors dismissed her perimenopause symptoms because they thought she was too young.

Perimenopause is a natural transition that occurs when a woman's ovaries begin to stop working. It's a time of hormonal changes that can cause physical and mental symptoms.

A few months after she talked about her experience, a large number of her fans started wondering whether the actress is currently pregnant with her second child.

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis have one child, a daughter named Emma George Gladis.

The rumors regarding her pregnancy are incorrect and the actress is currently not pregnant with her second child.