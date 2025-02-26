Meghan Markle told her ‘real competition' is not Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is seemingly fighting the wrong person as she prepares as she prepares to launch her brand.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand called ‘As Ever,’ is told. It to compete with Kate Middleton, but other Hollywood celebrities.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Jack Royston shared: “She’s fighting to get back into a space that she had largely given up.”

He added: “She is now fighting to get into a very competitive space where all the influencers live.

“All the influencers are fighting for an audience,” continued the expert.

“And actually she would be well advised to forget any competition with Kate and William, because the people she's going to be competing with are the other celebrities who are also trying to sell their products too.

“So that's going to be where the real competition lies for Meghan.”