 
Geo News

Meghan Markle told her ‘real competition' is not Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is reminded to focus on the right things for brand ‘As Ever’

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Meghan Markle is seemingly fighting the wrong person as she prepares as she prepares to launch her brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand called ‘As Ever,’ is told. It to compete with Kate Middleton, but other Hollywood celebrities.

Speaking to The Sun, Royal expert Jack Royston shared: “She’s fighting to get back into a space that she had largely given up.”

He added: “She is now fighting to get into a very competitive space where all the influencers live. 

“All the influencers are fighting for an audience,” continued the expert.

“And actually she would be well advised to forget any competition with Kate and William, because the people she's going to be competing with are the other celebrities who are also trying to sell their products too.

“So that's going to be where the real competition lies for Meghan.”

Justin Baldoni is ‘surprised' Blake Lively wants ‘privacy' during lawsuit video
Justin Baldoni is ‘surprised' Blake Lively wants ‘privacy' during lawsuit
Brenda Song overcomes mom guilt as she embraces new chapter in life
Brenda Song overcomes mom guilt as she embraces new chapter in life
Alec Baldwin ‘loses temper' on Donald Trump lookalike ‘for sake of kids' video
Alec Baldwin ‘loses temper' on Donald Trump lookalike ‘for sake of kids'
Kate Hudson ensures son Ryder is ready for post college life
Kate Hudson ensures son Ryder is ready for post college life
Justin Bieber's support system revealed
Justin Bieber's support system revealed
Austin Butler to take advantage of position in Hollywood: Report
Austin Butler to take advantage of position in Hollywood: Report
Ozzy Osbourne gets 'honest' about his health in new doc 'No Escape from Now'
Ozzy Osbourne gets 'honest' about his health in new doc 'No Escape from Now'
DC bosses 'correct' Daniel Craig's exit as Sgt. Rock reports
DC bosses 'correct' Daniel Craig's exit as Sgt. Rock reports