Kylie Jenner pens emotional tribute to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out after the sudden death of her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The Kardashians star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 25, and penned down an emotional tribute to her late close pal.

"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by," she began her caption.

The mom of two went on to say, "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel," the reality star and businesswoman concluded

The family of the hairstylist announced the dismal news on Sunday, February 23 via Instagram Stories.