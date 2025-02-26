Brenda Song reveals Kate Hudson's daughter Rani took charge on movie set

On the set of Running Point, Mindy Kaling wasn’t the only one in charge, Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani, took on a boss role too.

In a recent joint interview of Hudson, Kaling, and Brenda Song with Entertainment Tonight the trio sat down to discuss their upcoming Netflix series.

Song and Kaling's kids were not able to join their mothers on the set however Hudson's six-year-old daughter did join and had some wise words for the cast.

"One of my favorite moments with Kate and Rani…Rani had headphones on, she came over and she goes, ‘Mom, I didn’t really like that last take,' " Song shared with a laugh.

"She would give us notes. It was the best," Song noted.

“It was unbelievable,” Hudson responded. “It’s like full-on.”

Hudson recalled the moment while laughing, shaking her head as she mimicked Rani’s disappointment. “She was like, ‘Mom,’” she said. “It was so funny.”

“She was like, ‘I heard you had two boys. She was like, oh my god, she ran that set," Song added as all three of them

Hudson welcomed daughter Rani with her fiance Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Ryder, 21, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.