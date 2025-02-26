Meghan Markle's rebrand mocked as ‘As if' by haters: ‘Rushed and ill-prepared'

Meghan Markle’s latest rebranding move has been mocked by haters as “As If” after she changed the name of her lifestyle brand to As Ever.

According to a report, critics and Royal insiders are making fun of the switch as “Royal budget” and “rushed.”

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a source claimed that within royal circles, Meghan’s rebrand has become a source of amusement.

The insider noted that the relaunch is not fooling anybody, adding that the the last-minute name change “only serve to cheapen Meghan’s image as a ‘budget royal.’”

“It’s caused quite a bit of amusement within certain circles,” the insider said. “WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth where a new name ‘As If’ has been coined – a light-hearted take on the likelihood of this being yet another flop.

“It all seems very ill-prepared. The brand name dispute, the rushing and the desperately clutching at straws comes across as her not knowing what she’s doing. It’s all very budget royal.”