Meghan Markle's rebrand mocked as ‘As if' by haters: ‘Rushed and ill-prepared'

Meghan Markle set to launch lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ after rebranding

February 26, 2025

Meghan Markle’s latest rebranding move has been mocked by haters as “As If” after she changed the name of her lifestyle brand to As Ever.

According to a report, critics and Royal insiders are making fun of the switch as “Royal budget” and “rushed.”

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a source claimed that within royal circles, Meghan’s rebrand has become a source of amusement.

The insider noted that the relaunch is not fooling anybody, adding that the the last-minute name change “only serve to cheapen Meghan’s image as a ‘budget royal.’”

“It’s caused quite a bit of amusement within certain circles,” the insider said. “WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth where a new name ‘As If’ has been coined – a light-hearted take on the likelihood of this being yet another flop.

“It all seems very ill-prepared. The brand name dispute, the rushing and the desperately clutching at straws comes across as her not knowing what she’s doing. It’s all very budget royal.”

