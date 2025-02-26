Meghan Markle to end up in ‘another jam' despite rebranding?

Meghan Markle may end up in yet another jam after announcing she is rebranding her lifestyle venture to As Ever, a source has claimed.

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex has announced the new name, an insider told Closer Magazine that critics are making fun of the rebranding as “As If.”

This is not the first time Meghan is facing backlash for failing to deliver on promises as it seems to be a pattern that has drawn sharp criticism in the past.

In 2023, a Spotify executive even called Meghan and Prince Harry “f***ing grifters” after their multimillion-dollar deal fell apart.

While Meghan has a Netflix series coming up and the streaming service has recently invested in her lifestyle brand, the couple hasn't delivered the high-quality content they originally promised.

“Meghan is trying very hard to get things right,” the insider said of Meghan’s new projects.” So, to have all the setbacks and negative comments doesn’t help.”

“She wants to be liked but is often misunderstood. She wants the world to see what Harry sees in her,” they added.

The publication revealed that Meghan’s branding seems to be working for now as she has featured her daughter Princess Lilibet’s picture on the website.

“There’s clearly a great deal riding on this latest venture – and time will tell if it will be the smash-hit success she hopes, or if Meghan will end up in yet another jam.”



