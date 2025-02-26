Jimmy Kimmel shares touching updates on son Billy's health battle

Jimmy Kimmel recently shared an update on his son Billy's health, offering a heartfelt insight into his journey.

Speaking with E! News at Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, the 57-year-old expressed gratitude for his son’s health, revealing, “Billy is about to turn 8. He's doing great. He's very healthy”

Kimmel acknowledged the support he and his family have received in these turbulent times, particularly the prayers for Billy's recovery, saying that such words hold deep meaning for him.

Expressing gratitude, he added, “It's very special when people say, "Oh, we're praying for your son." People throw those words around lightly, but when you hear them about yourself, they're very meaningful,”

Billy was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone three surgeries since birth.

Earlier in December, he shared a photo of his son at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was wearing a blue tracksuit and holding a heart-shaped pillow.

In the post, the talk show host expressed his thanks to the hospital staff for their care and invited his followers to consider donating to the hospital or other charitable organizations supporting children's health.

The father of four has two children with his ex-wife, Gina Maddy, and two children, including Billy and 10-year-old daughter Jane, with his current wife, Molly McNearney.