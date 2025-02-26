 
Geo News

Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with 'failure' in past relationships

Kate Hudson is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with failure in past relationships
Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with 'failure' in past relationships

Kate Hudson has finally revealed how she heals with her heartbreaking breakups.

During an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, the 45-year-old actress shared that she finds the "feeling of failure" the most challenging part about walking away from a past relationships.

"The hardest part about walking away from relationships is the feeling of failure. One hundred percent,” admitted Kate.

“So for me, that was the hardest thing, it's letting go of the fact that it feels like a failure, or I couldn't make something work, or I couldn't fix something,” continued the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress.

Kate further shared that her therapist told her she had to "stop dating men for a year."

“I took boys out of the equation and had to just go through this process of feeling very uncomfortable with not having any connection to anything that could ignite my dopamine, my flirtatious,” explained the actress.

For those unversed, Kate was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2006 before finalizing their divorce in 2007. The couple has a 21-year-old son, Ryder.

She then engaged with Matt Bellamy and welcomed her second child, Bingham.

The actress is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares a daughter, Rani Rose.

Kate Middleton's growing influence in future of monarchy revealed
Kate Middleton's growing influence in future of monarchy revealed
Kate Middleton takes huge decision as Prince William struggles for power
Kate Middleton takes huge decision as Prince William struggles for power
Matthew Lawrence spills shocking details on Ryan Reynolds on-set behavior video
Matthew Lawrence spills shocking details on Ryan Reynolds on-set behavior
Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies
Jason Isaacs makes 'terrible' confession about 'Harry Potter' movies
Prince William breaks silence amid Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's secret contact
Prince William breaks silence amid Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's secret contact
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana glam up for Academy Awards
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana glam up for Academy Awards
King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry
King Charles loses major opportunity to bridge gap with Prince Harry
James Gunn on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'
James Gunn on Robert Pattinson casting in 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'