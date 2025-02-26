Kate Hudson reveals how she deals with 'failure' in past relationships

Kate Hudson has finally revealed how she heals with her heartbreaking breakups.

During an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, the 45-year-old actress shared that she finds the "feeling of failure" the most challenging part about walking away from a past relationships.

"The hardest part about walking away from relationships is the feeling of failure. One hundred percent,” admitted Kate.

“So for me, that was the hardest thing, it's letting go of the fact that it feels like a failure, or I couldn't make something work, or I couldn't fix something,” continued the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress.

Kate further shared that her therapist told her she had to "stop dating men for a year."

“I took boys out of the equation and had to just go through this process of feeling very uncomfortable with not having any connection to anything that could ignite my dopamine, my flirtatious,” explained the actress.

For those unversed, Kate was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2006 before finalizing their divorce in 2007. The couple has a 21-year-old son, Ryder.

She then engaged with Matt Bellamy and welcomed her second child, Bingham.

The actress is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares a daughter, Rani Rose.