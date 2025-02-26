 
Princess Diana's ex speaks out on William and Harry's ongoing rift

Princess Diana’s ex-boyfriend opens up on Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud

February 26, 2025

Princess Diana’s former lover, James Hewitt, got candid about the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

In a conversation with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Hewitt, who has previously been open about his affair with the late Princess of Wales, said that Diana would be deeply "concerned" about the growing distance between her two sons.

He added that Diana would have done everything in her power to bring them together.

"I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it, and she'd do her best to try and get them together,” he added.

He further discussed how how discussions around mental health have changed since the tragic demise of King Charles’ ex-wife.

"I think we've progressed and it's seemingly possible to talk about those kind of problems now, in a way I think that's a good thing."

"It was a stitch-up job. It was appalling of (Martin) Bashir to inveigled, lied to her, criminal activity, absolutely appalling.

"As I've said, I hate bullies and bullying and arrogant people and I think it's appalling."

