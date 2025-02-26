Meghan Markle's trademark request rejected

A trademark request filed by Meghan Markle to sell clothing under her newly launched lifestyle brand "As Ever" has been rejected.

According to the British media, the Duchess of Sussex's application was dismissed on the grounds it would create confusion with a Chinese company.

A report said that the wife of Prince Harry is focusing on dried foodstuffs after an application to sell clothing under the brand name was rejected.

It said confusion created by a Chinese clothing company called ASEVER was the reason behind the rejection as Meghan's new brand is named "As Ever".

The report said that Meghan Markle's team had asked to use the "As Ever" name for aprons but agreed to remove that part of the application.

Meghan Markle launched the new lifestyle brand days before her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" arrives.

The Duchess of Sussex has already crossed 2 million followers on Instagram, a milestone which is set to help Meghan promote her upcoming projects on social media.