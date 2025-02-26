Meghan Markle falls down and far below royal Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has just been urged to reconsider who her biggest competitors are, now that she’s seemingly distancing herself from her fanbase entirely.

Newsweek’s royal editor Jack Royston made this piece of advice public, that too in his interview for The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

The conversation arose once Mr Royston pointed out the shock factor in Meghan’s decisions because, “She’s fighting to get back into a space that she had largely given up,” and “fighting to get into a very competitive space where all the influencers live.”

But “All the influencers are fighting for an audience,” so “actually she would be well advised to forget any competition with Kate and William, because the people she's going to be competing with are the other celebrities who are also trying to sell their products too.”

All in all, its with the influencers that “the real competition lies for Meghan,” the commentator also hit back by saying.

The conversation didn’t end there either because he also pointed out how separated Meghan’s made her brand, from those that actually support her because “It's quite interesting that Instagram is her social media channel because most of her fans are on Twitter.” Over all “that is the real core of where the Sussex squad operates.”

To Mr Royston this means, “Meghan hasn't chosen to make Twitter her space—she's chosen Instagram, which shows a slight bit of disconnect between her and her fan base.”

For those unversed, “Instagram is great for celebrities, and celebrities love it. It gives them a slightly more positive space in which they can just—you know, their post is king. You post the picture, and anybody who comments underneath it is subordinate to your original post.”

“Whereas on Twitter, no one post has priority over another. Your entry into the discussion can be any post in a thread,” he noted before signing off.