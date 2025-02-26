 
Geo News

Kate Middleton carries new 635€ bag as she arrives in Wales

The Princess of Wales donned a red coat as she arrived in Cardiff

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday as part of their royal engagements.

As soon as the couple reached Cardiff, the Kensington Palace shared a clip of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking together at a train station.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kate Middleton carried the new Aspinal of London tote bag upon her arrival in Wales.

According to the brand's website, the bag being carried by Kate Middleton is sold at 635 €.

The wife of Prince William was seen donning a red coat and wearing  knee-high boots as a large number of people welcomed her upon the couple's arrival. 

By sharing a clip on their Instagram stories shortly after arriving in Cardiff, the couple made sure people knew they arrived by train.

Some royal experts had urged them not to use a helicopter for their 250 kilometer journey to Wales as it would draw backlash from climate change activists.

 Prince William has been actively involved in addressing climate change through various initiatives. One of his most notable endeavors is The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global environmental award that aims to identify and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

