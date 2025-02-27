Khloé Kardashian makes rare comment on her mother Kris' personal life

Khloé Kardashian shared a surprising revelation about her mother, Kris Jenner, during the latest Khloé in Wonderland podcast episode.

The 40-year-old Kardashians star recalled how her 69-year-old mother once chastised her over a private matter, not for engaging in an intimate act, but for not doing so.

During the episode, Kardashian recounted an incident where Jenner advised her on how to capture the attention of a former NBA player she had dated briefly, as per Daily Mail.

While chatting with her best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Kardashian mentioned that the athlete had not been returning her calls after only one or two dates.

Overhearing the conversation from her office, Jenner reportedly interjected, bluntly asking, "Well, did you give him a BJ?"

Kardashian, who was left shocked by the remark, implied she had not, citing the short duration of their courtship. In response, Jenner allegedly quipped, "Well, that's why he's not calling you back."

The moment, which Kardashian described as "mortifying," was met with laughter from her friends, who recalled Jenner’s history of giving blunt dating advice.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Jenner has offered unconventional guidance to her daughters.

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that her mother encourages her to take intimate photos of herself, insisting, "You're never going to look as good as you do now."

It is worth mentioning that Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonderland podcast continues to offer unfiltered insights into her life, with candid conversations featuring celebrity guests, including Scott Disick, who recently joined her to debunk long-standing rumors about their relationship.